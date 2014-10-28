Florence businesses benefit from summit - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence businesses benefit from summit

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) Small businesses in Florence participated in a special summit Tuesday.

The Florence Chamber teamed up with the Governor's Office of Small and Minority Business Assistance for a Business and Entrepreneurship Development Summit.

Some topics included marketing tips and useful information about how to use a business incubator to grow your company. 

