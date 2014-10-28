Consider This: Downtown Florence

Downtown Florence is experiencing a rebirth similar to what is happening in many cities across that country when a dilapidated, forgotten area is rehabilitated.

Consider This:

There are several reasons for the renaissance that is taking place in Florence. Public, private partnership is a very important component of the current and future success. Although some people might debate using public funding to help private business, that's exactly how it should work. The improvements that will come because of the private investment will pay significant dividends for the community in the long run. When you add a vibrant healthcare industry with higher education involvement, downtown Florence is primed to become a model for downtown resurrection.

Florence is lucky to have business, educational and community leaders who have the vision to see what can happen when a community works together.

