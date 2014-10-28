Coroner IDs body of 18-year-old found in river at Galivants Ferry landing

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Divers found the body of an 18-year-old in the river at the Galivants Ferry boat landing, according to Mark Richardson, Marion County coroner.

Montell Gause, of Marion, drowned this morning at around 11:30am in the Little Pee Dee River, Richardson confirmed.

The body has been sent to MUSC for an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Gause was swimming with another teenager, while being watched by an adult, according to Lt. Joe Ard, with SCDNR.

After Gause went underwater and never came back up, the adult called 911, officials told WMBF News.An investigation has been turned over to DNR.Lt. Ard says the temperature of the water was measured at about 60 degrees.