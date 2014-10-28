Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off Thursday

LADSON, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off on Thursday, October 30, and will run through November 9.

The annual fair held in Ladson, South Carolina will feature creative arts, fire arts, talent shows, animal shows, performers such as Eddie Money and The Guess Who, amusement rides for all ages, and much more.

For more information on the fair, visit their website at: http://www.coastalcarolinafair.org/

To find out what steps organizers are taking to ensure security, read more here: http://www.live5news.com/story/27025686/security-measures-in-place-for-coastal-carolina-fair

