Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a man wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Christopher Columbus White, 29, is wanted for first and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a MBPD news release. He is known to frequent the areas of Kingstree, Conway and Myrtle Beach.

He is entered into the National Crime Information Center on the above warrants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jones at 918-1911.

