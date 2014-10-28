County officials discuss next road project: SC707 Widening

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday morning, Horry County officials met to discuss with the media the plans for the upcoming SC707 Widening Project.

With the Highway 17 Bypass Bridge complete, the next project in the county is the widening of Highway 707, just a few miles down the road.

As of now, Highway 707 widening is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2017.

