McLeod Safe Kids lists tips for a safe Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal put together a list of safety tips to ensure a safe and happy Halloween.

Here is the list of tips:

Safety Tips

S Swords, knives, and similar costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

A Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

F Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.

E Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.

H Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and help others see you. Always WALK and do not run from house to house.

A Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.

L Look both ways before crossing the street. Use established crosswalks wherever possible.

L Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.

O Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.

W Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

E Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

E Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Do not stop at dark houses, and never accept rides from strangers.

N Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.

For more information on this topic or other important safety topics, please call McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal at (843) 777-5021 to speak to an Injury Prevention Specialist. You can also visit www.McLeodSafeKids.org or find the group on Facebook under McLeod Safe Kids. McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal is funded in part by the McLeod Health Foundation.

