Two confirmed dead in house fire in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The county coroner confirmed two people that were trapped inside a home on fire in Florence County are dead.A single-family home was on fire Tuesday morning with two people trapped inside, according to Sam Brockington, the Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator. The first victim has been identified as Mrs. Josephine Douglas Seals, 92. The identity of the second victim, who spent the night with Seals, is being withheld until family can be located. The fire was at a Seal's home on East Old Marion Highway near Williston Road. The bodies will be sent to the Medical University in Charleston tomorrow for autopsies.The fire started at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and the home was about two-thirds engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene, Brockington said. A passerby reported the fire, and bystanders on scene told crews that people were inside. At about 9:20 a.m., Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed two people died.

Florence Fire, Windy Hill Fire, Florence County Sheriff's Office, the county coroner, and EMS responded to the scene. The Florence County Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

