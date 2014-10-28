Firefighters respond to house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Harmony Street and Cumberland Drive Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the unoccupied structure at about 6:30 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Ken Carr. The home was about 50 percent involved with fire when they arrived.

There were no injuries, but fire did extensive damage to the house, Carr said.

Florence Fire and Florence Police officials are investigating, but it appears to be accidental at this time, Carr added.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.