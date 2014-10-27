'Irate' woman throws bicycle, shatters car window in Myrtle Beach

Gabriella Silva was charged with destruction of property.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman shattered a car window after she threw a bicycle.

The incident happened Sunday at 11:10 p.m. on Carver Street, according to police.

Gabriella Silva, 25, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with vandalism.

The victim told police while he was inside working, someone witnessed Silva break the window while fighting with her boyfriend.

“The witness stated that the offender had been fighting with her boyfriend and that she was irate,” according to the report. “When she picked up her boyfriend's bicycle and threw it at the victim's window, shattering the glass.”

Silva denied throwing the bicycle, according to the report, but was positively identified. Silva was placed under arrest.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.