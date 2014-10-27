16 area players make North-South All Star rosters - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

16 area players make North-South All Star rosters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rosters for the annual North-South All Star game were released on Monday and 16 Grand Strand and Pee Dee players made the cut.

Dillon's Jackie Hayes is set to coach the South squad. The game will be played on Saturday, December 13th at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.


Area players on both squads are listed below:

SOUTH ROSTER

2 Tabari Hines/WR Marlboro

3 Tra'Quan Dubose/WR Darlington

4 Randall Davis/DB Dillon

6 Kyle Belack/WR Myrtle Beach

8 Trayvon Thomas/RB Darlington

9 Jakayus Leaphart/RB Gilbert

10 London Johnson/QB Marlboro County

11 Nick Jones/QB S. Florence

12 Ty'Reik Faulks/DB Stratford

14 Luke Carter/Kicker Wilson

15 Michael Billings/LB Georgetown

17 Khafari Buffalo/DB Lakewood

20 Wyatt Craig/TE Timberland

22 Mark Hopkins/DB Summerville

23 Colby Gore/WR N. Myrtle Beach

24 Ty'son Williams/RB Crestwood

32 Deondre' Daniels/DB Goose Creek

38 Malik Thompkins/LB West Ashley

50 Ray Coe III/LB Hartsville

51 Marcus Chestnut/LB Myrtle Beach

52 Johnathan Sutton/LB Swansea

54 Compton McCurry/LB Summerville

56 Jacob Garibay/DL Hanahan

58 Joseph Durant/OL Sumter

59 Regan Guest/LB Barnwell

60 Isiah Hampton/DL Cross

62 Whitt Warner/OL River Bluff

63 Dorian Gerald/OL West Florence

64 Daniel Runck/OL Wando

67 Hazen Williams/OL Manning

72 Alex Wilkes/OL Brookland-Cayce

74 Bryce Smith/OL Stratford

76 Myles White/DL Ft. Dorchester

78 Kenny Glover/OL Ashley Ridge

80 Marquice Elmore/WR East Clarendon

82 Kameron Brown/WR Midland Valley

84 Reco Brown/TE Lake View

88 Johnell Brown/DL Timberland

92 Lasamuel Davis/DL Bamber-Ehrhart

98 Jordan Hemingway/DL Loris

99 Corbin Heyward/DL Hanahan

HEAD COACH: Jackie Hayes, Dillon

ASSISTANT COACHES: Shawn Wright, Cross , Charlie Patterson, Hanahan , Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester, Bill Boroff, Timberland , James McLendon, Wando

NORTH ROSTER

No. Player School

2 Jalen Wilkes/WR Greenville

3 Nate Blakenship/LB Chapin

4 Tommy Sanders/Athlete Chester

5 Adonus Lee/WR Westwood

6 Shadarius Hopkins/DB Fairfield-Central

8 Tyler Frazier/LB Spring Valley

9 Kendric Geathers/DB Kennan

10 Kolby Whitley/QB Andrew Jackson

11 Kyron Schrouder/WR York

12 Hakeim Warren/Athlete Easley

14 Deshaw Andrews/QB York

15 DJ Padgett/LB Fairfield Central

17 Desmond Anderson/RB Broome

20 Brandon Croutch/RB Rock Hill

21 Dashawn Davis/WR Chapman

22 Isaiah Hill/RB Byrnes

23 Demajiay Rooks/WR Woodruff

24 Chandler Kryst/DB Ft. Mill

32 Jarius Jenkins/RB Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

36 Dorian Dickey/DB Christ Church

38 Peyton Hite/LB Ninety Six

50 Temoris Choates/LB Greenwood

51 Stephen Timmons/LB Westwood

52 Benjamin Blackmon/OL Newberry

53 Ebone Covington/DL Gaffney

54 Will Cervenka/DL Emerald

56 Lateef Robinson/OL Lower Richland

59 Peddy Cleaves/LB Easley

62 Steven Douglas/OL Cheraw

63 Justin Flowers/DL Wagner-Salley

64 Terry Haney/OL Gaffney

70 Jamie Callahan/LB Greenwood

72 Austin Anderson/OL Wren

74 Jamarien McBride/OL Hillcrest

76 Jalen Williams/DL Spring Valley

78 Wendell Bing/DL C.A. Johnson

80 Denzel Johnson/DB A.C. Flora

81 Braylin Collins/WR Byrnes

82 Cameron Richardson/WR Mauldin

84 Jay Hood/WR Lancaster

88 Deshaun McFadden/DB Rock Hill

92 Shea Manning Rogers/K icker Indian Land

98 Dominique Scott/DL Dutch Fork

99 Tyrell Goodwin/DL A.C. Flora

COACH: Darryl Page, Lower Richland

ASSISTANT COACHES: Bobby Carroll, York, David Moore, Andrew Jackson, Kenneth Tucker, Wagener Salley, Doug Eargle, Newberry, Ken Wilson, Chapin

