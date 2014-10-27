16 area players make North-South All Star rosters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rosters for the annual North-South All Star game were released on Monday and 16 Grand Strand and Pee Dee players made the cut.



Dillon's Jackie Hayes is set to coach the South squad. The game will be played on Saturday, December 13th at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.



Area players on both squads are listed below:





SOUTH ROSTER



2 Tabari Hines/WR Marlboro



3 Tra'Quan Dubose/WR Darlington



4 Randall Davis/DB Dillon



6 Kyle Belack/WR Myrtle Beach



8 Trayvon Thomas/RB Darlington



9 Jakayus Leaphart/RB Gilbert



10 London Johnson/QB Marlboro County



11 Nick Jones/QB S. Florence



12 Ty'Reik Faulks/DB Stratford



14 Luke Carter/Kicker Wilson



15 Michael Billings/LB Georgetown



17 Khafari Buffalo/DB Lakewood



20 Wyatt Craig/TE Timberland



22 Mark Hopkins/DB Summerville



23 Colby Gore/WR N. Myrtle Beach



24 Ty'son Williams/RB Crestwood



32 Deondre' Daniels/DB Goose Creek



38 Malik Thompkins/LB West Ashley



50 Ray Coe III/LB Hartsville



51 Marcus Chestnut/LB Myrtle Beach



52 Johnathan Sutton/LB Swansea



54 Compton McCurry/LB Summerville



56 Jacob Garibay/DL Hanahan



58 Joseph Durant/OL Sumter



59 Regan Guest/LB Barnwell



60 Isiah Hampton/DL Cross



62 Whitt Warner/OL River Bluff



63 Dorian Gerald/OL West Florence



64 Daniel Runck/OL Wando



67 Hazen Williams/OL Manning



72 Alex Wilkes/OL Brookland-Cayce



74 Bryce Smith/OL Stratford



76 Myles White/DL Ft. Dorchester



78 Kenny Glover/OL Ashley Ridge



80 Marquice Elmore/WR East Clarendon



82 Kameron Brown/WR Midland Valley



84 Reco Brown/TE Lake View



88 Johnell Brown/DL Timberland



92 Lasamuel Davis/DL Bamber-Ehrhart



98 Jordan Hemingway/DL Loris



99 Corbin Heyward/DL Hanahan



HEAD COACH: Jackie Hayes, Dillon



ASSISTANT COACHES: Shawn Wright, Cross , Charlie Patterson, Hanahan , Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester, Bill Boroff, Timberland , James McLendon, Wando



NORTH ROSTER



No. Player School



2 Jalen Wilkes/WR Greenville



3 Nate Blakenship/LB Chapin



4 Tommy Sanders/Athlete Chester



5 Adonus Lee/WR Westwood



6 Shadarius Hopkins/DB Fairfield-Central



8 Tyler Frazier/LB Spring Valley



9 Kendric Geathers/DB Kennan



10 Kolby Whitley/QB Andrew Jackson



11 Kyron Schrouder/WR York



12 Hakeim Warren/Athlete Easley



14 Deshaw Andrews/QB York



15 DJ Padgett/LB Fairfield Central



17 Desmond Anderson/RB Broome



20 Brandon Croutch/RB Rock Hill



21 Dashawn Davis/WR Chapman



22 Isaiah Hill/RB Byrnes



23 Demajiay Rooks/WR Woodruff



24 Chandler Kryst/DB Ft. Mill



32 Jarius Jenkins/RB Hunter-Kinard-Tyler



36 Dorian Dickey/DB Christ Church



38 Peyton Hite/LB Ninety Six



50 Temoris Choates/LB Greenwood



51 Stephen Timmons/LB Westwood



52 Benjamin Blackmon/OL Newberry



53 Ebone Covington/DL Gaffney



54 Will Cervenka/DL Emerald



56 Lateef Robinson/OL Lower Richland



59 Peddy Cleaves/LB Easley



62 Steven Douglas/OL Cheraw



63 Justin Flowers/DL Wagner-Salley



64 Terry Haney/OL Gaffney



70 Jamie Callahan/LB Greenwood



72 Austin Anderson/OL Wren



74 Jamarien McBride/OL Hillcrest



76 Jalen Williams/DL Spring Valley



78 Wendell Bing/DL C.A. Johnson



80 Denzel Johnson/DB A.C. Flora



81 Braylin Collins/WR Byrnes



82 Cameron Richardson/WR Mauldin



84 Jay Hood/WR Lancaster



88 Deshaun McFadden/DB Rock Hill



92 Shea Manning Rogers/K icker Indian Land



98 Dominique Scott/DL Dutch Fork



99 Tyrell Goodwin/DL A.C. Flora



COACH: Darryl Page, Lower Richland



ASSISTANT COACHES: Bobby Carroll, York, David Moore, Andrew Jackson, Kenneth Tucker, Wagener Salley, Doug Eargle, Newberry, Ken Wilson, Chapin



