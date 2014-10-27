Coastal Carolina men's basketball picked to win Big South - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coastal Carolina men's basketball picked to win Big South

Courtesy: Big South Conference media


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – Coastal Carolina University's men's basketball program has been chosen as the favorite in the Big South Conference's annual preseason poll for the 2014-15 season by the League's head coaches and media panel.  The announcement was made today at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, N.C., as part of the 2014-15 Basketball Tip-Off Media Breakfast.


Defending Big South champion Coastal Carolina is the preseason favorite for the first time since 2010-11.  The Chanticleers, who return four starters among their 10 letterwinners, received 14 first-place votes and 297 points from the voting panel of head coaches and media representatives.  Defending regular-season champion High Point -- the only Big South member to appear in the postseason in each of the past two seasons -- was second in the voting with 293 points and 12 first-place votes.  Radford was third in the poll with 233 points and one first-place plaudit.

Winthrop, last year's Big South Tournament runner-up, was fourth in the poll with 221 points.  Charleston Southern was picked fifth with 199 points (one first-place vote), just ahead of UNC Asheville, which garnered the remaining first-place vote and 191 points for sixth.  Gardner-Webb was seventh after collecting 168 points, followed by Campbell (113 points – 8th) and Liberty (85 points – 9th).  Presbyterian College (67 points – 10th) andLongwood (47 points – 11th) round out the men's poll.

Five men's teams received at least one first-place vote in the preseason poll, the most since five garnered top votes in the 2010-11 preseason ranking.

Big South basketball tips off Friday, Nov. 14 with nine men's games.  The men tip-off League play Wednesday, Dec. 31, and the season culminates with the 2015 VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championships the week of March 3-8 at The HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.  The combined, one-site format features all 22 men's and women's teams and 20 games in six days, including the crowning of champions on Sunday, March 8.

Team (first-place votes)

Total Points

1.  Coastal Carolina (14)

297

2.  High Point (12)

293

3.  Radford (1)

233

4.  Winthrop

221

5.  Charleston Southern (1)

199

6.  UNC Asheville (1)

191

7.  Gardner-Webb

168

8.  Campbell

113

9.  Liberty

85

10.  Presbyterian College

67

11.  Longwood

47

