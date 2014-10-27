Florence fire crews put out fire Sunday morning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Florence.



The storage warehouse fire was located in the 100 block of Pine Street, according to the Florence Fire Department.



The first fire crews said they arrived at 2:30 a.m. and about half of the structure was “involved with fire.”

Power saws were used to make entry into the building. The fire was quickly brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The FFD responded with three engines and one ladder. The building was used to store construction and home improvement products. Estimated combined loss for building and contents was reported to be over $100,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.



All units were clear of the scene around 4:30 AM. No injuries were reported.



