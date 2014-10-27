Myrtle Beach woman carjacked at home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman was held at knife point and carjacked while cleaning her car, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Oak Drive, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.The victim told police, “while cleaning the interior of her SUV, in the carport of her home, the suspect approached her brandishing a fixed blade knife.”The victim said the suspect asked for the keys to the vehicle that were in her front right pocket, according to the report.



The victim was cut during a slight struggle began between her and the suspect. The suspect was then able to get the keys, according to police.



The vehicle was “quickly found by officers” at a nearby apartment complex, on Cedar Street.



WMBF spoke to the victim who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, she said, "It makes you feel not safe, you take more precaution and you check to see if somebody's walking down the street before you go outside. You see somebody you don't know, you are more cautious about that, you take extra precautions about locking your door and reinforcing it so they can't come in."





Another police report filed Tuesday morning stated the victim called police when she found the vehicle was gone from her residence driveway. The victim stated her vehicle was parked under the carport which was attached to the residence.





The victim stated her mother parked her car behind the vehicle to keep it from being taken with the spare set of keys.





The report stated there was a table and chair in front of the vehicle along with a couple of flower pots. The report stated those items were moved out into the yard and one of the car port posts had been dislodge to get the vehicle out.



"I got up this morning thinking I would take it over there to get the locks changed and I looked out the kitchen window and it was gone. I said I can't believe this, they actually came back over here and got the vehicle," the victim said.



According to the report, the suspect is described as a 20-25 year-old black male, standing 5 feet 9-10 inches tall.



