Conway PD needs help to find suspects in connection with fraud

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department need help identifying a woman responsible for fraud.

Officers responded to the Conway Walmart on Church Street in regards to a fraud complaint. On September 25, the complainant told officers that a female wearing a hat, used a stolen credit card to purchase items in the store.

Investigators received video of the suspect leaving the store with another unnamed black female.

If anyone has information on the incident or the photographed suspects, call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.