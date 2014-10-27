Crews respond to accident on Carolina Forest Blvd. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to accident on Carolina Forest Blvd.

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - Emergency crews responded to an accident in Carolina Forest on Monday.

The accident happened at Gateway Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly