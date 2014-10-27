Florence deputies arrest 4 attempted robbery suspects

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested four individuals in connection to a foiled armed robbery crime.

A Florence County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy prevented a robbery by checking on a suspicious vehicle and alerting the owner of a convenience store on 303 Cale Yarborough Highway in Timmonsville.

According to investigators, Najee Skinner Johnson, Jeremy Andrew Lee and Kegan Marcus Peterson were wearing masks and tried to rob the store after being let out of the vehicle by driver, Hannah Diane Gore, who then, parked adjacent to the business.

The owner of the store saw the subjects approaching and locked the doors while the deputy checked the vehicle. Gore and Johnson never made it into the store and were arrested at the scene. Peterson and Lee were arrested a day later.

Najee Skinner Johnson, 21, of Florence and Hannah Diane Gore, 19, of Timmonsville, were arrested on October 23, and charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Jeremy Andre Lee, 17, of Olanta, and Kegan Marcus Peterson, 18, of Florence, were arrested on October 24, and charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

All subjects were transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

A judge set bond for Peterson, Lee and Gore at $25,000 each.

At the time, Johnson had an outstanding warrant for breach of trust. Bond for Johnson was set at $27,133.00.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.