Georgetown suspect jumps from moped to escape officials

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is wanted after escaping officials on his moped, according to the Georgetown Sheriff's Office.

Tracy Anthony Woodbury, 49, is accused of breaking into a Georgetown home on York Drive on Monday, according to a police report.

The victim told police she returned home to find the side door of her home broken and Woodbury running from the house.The victim told police she jumped back into her car after Woodbury. Woodbury was driving a white moped, the reportstates. Meanwhilee, a GCSO official began following Woodbury.

Woodbury led the deputy on a chase, eventually ending at the dead end of Huger Street, officialssaid. Officialss recovered the white moped.

Woodbury is described as a black male, bald, wearing a light brown jacket.If you have any information, dial 274637 from any cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message.

This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress.

You can also reach officials at (843) 546-5101 to leave a tip.

