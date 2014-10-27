Metglas, Inc. lays off employees in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway metal glass company is laying off employees.

Metglas, Inc. said the layoff comes due to non-existent sales overseas.

The layoff was announced to employees last week, said Rachel Platt, executive director of HR.

Platt said it is undetermined the total number of layoffs. The company employs about 230 people.

“The non-existent sales are primarily due to competition inside China,” Platt explained.

Metglas, Inc. produces amorphous metal, which is metal that is frozen quickly, Platt explained. The raw material is made at Metglas, which is used for electrical conduits, in particular, transformers.

The material is sold to a majority of customers, located overseas. Platt said China has increased its amorphous production.

Metglas, Inc. came to Conway in 2003, as the result of an acquisition of Hitachi Metals. The company expanded in 2009 when an a production line was added.

