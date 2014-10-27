Kingstree Police Department investigates shots fired at football game

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - According to the Kingstree Police Department, shots were fired at a Kingstree football game on Friday night around 10:25 p.m. No one was injured.

The investigation has been opened by the department.

A representative at the department said he believes that the shots fired were not gang-related and had nothing to do with the children at the game.

He said he also believes that the incident is a part of an ongoing incident between two people and the incident just happened at the game, near the school.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.