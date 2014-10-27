DCSO arrest armed robbery suspect; second suspect at large

Cleveland Darquan Wiggins, 18, of Florence, has been charged with armed robbery, among other crimes.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An arrest has been made following an armed robbery in Hartsville. Another suspect remains at large.

Cleveland Darquan Wiggins, 18, of Florence, has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and petit larceny, according to Darlington County officials.

The Darlington County Sheriff Office responded to a reported armed robbery on October 26.

The robbery happened at the Markette #9 on 1700 North Fifth Street in the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

The suspects were no longer on the scene when deputies arrived, but images from a surveillance video were pulled from the store's security system and given to law enforcement.

The clerk explained that two young black males entered the store and asked for all the money while pointing a handgun.

If anyone has information, contact DCSO at (843)398-4501 or (843)398-4920.

