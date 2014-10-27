Police: Woman attacked by dog in Myrtle Beach

According to police, the incident happened at LIttle River Road and Pinewood Road in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An 85-year-old woman was attacked by a dog in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to police. As a result of the reported attack, the woman has a hairline fractured pelvis due to the fall.

The woman told police “she was walking along the road when the dog came up behind her and growled and she thought it was going to bite her.”

According to the report, she advised the incident happened so fast, the dog came around her bit her and she fell. She said she “doesn't remember seeing the dog run off, but only remembers seeing the back end of the dog.”

One woman at the scene says at one point, a dog that was off its leash ran by her and a police officer.

“Why does this dog not have a human being on the other end?” she asked.

A Myrtle Beach police officer opened an investigation, according to the report. Of the three suspect dogs, one was taken into custody and kept at the Grand Strand Humane Society until positive identification.

The following day, the officer said he interviewed the patient about the attack and showed her pictures of suspect dogs.

The victim told the officer “she couldn't be certain that any were the biting dog.” Police were unable to keep the dog quarantined and from his owner. However, police said the owner was “encouraged to secure the fence to ensure no dogs from that yard could escape again.”

Capt. Knipes, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News, if the dog is found, the punishment depends on how it plays out. The result could end with the dog getting put down or the owner facing some type of punishment, plus a civil case.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.