Safety rocked at Rock Burger in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When a business closes down, it can become an easy target for criminals, and that's exactly what happened at one Kings Highway restaurant over the weekend.

There had been no sign of life at Rock Burger until this weekend. The restaurant was left vacant while the owner was looking for someone else to fill the lease.

The property owner said he showed up Saturday to find the window smashed in, leaving him no choice but to board it up.

The unexpected burglars shattered the front window and destroyed the bar counter.

The owner told WMBF News, he thinks the person was going for the hundred and fifty dollar bills under the counter glass. This makes him think, the burglar knew exactly what they were looking for and could have been there before.

The burglar was not successful and left empty-handed.

When WMBF News stopped by Monday, a glass company was surveying the damage. The workers could not give out a price tag for the damage, but the restaurant owner estimates it to be about $900.

Nearby restaurant owners were surprised to hear about an incident on such a busy street.

I actually think Kings Highway is better because there's traffic,” said Owner of Bagel Factory Ruben Luster, “Night time is different. but during the daytime, there's traffic, its pretty tough.”

Capt. David Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police said there have not been any other reports filed in this case, therefore no arrests have been made.

The owner of Rock Burger handles a total of five restaurants in Myrtle Beach. His concern is the activity on Kings Highway. From this experience he hopes more police start patrolling the area, and more restaurant owners monitor their businesses - open or closed.

Police say they don't see incidents like this often, especially since most businesses stay open year round.