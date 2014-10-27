DSS to host human services hiring event

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) will host an event to hire human services workers in child welfare services on Thursday, October 30.

The hire events will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Florence SC Works Center is one of the participating agencies. The work center is located on 1558 West Evans Street.

Representatives from DSS and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce will be present and available to answer questions about the positions and application process. "We are happy to partner with DEW to reach applicants from around the state in person, answer their questions and guide them through the application process," said Amber Gillum, DSS Acting State Director.

For more information on the job description, visit jobs.scworks.org and enter the word "human services specialist II".

