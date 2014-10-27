$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Check your tickets – a $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Florence, according to lottery officials.

The winning player purchased the ticket from the Phoenix Mart at 2698 W. David McLeod Boulevard in Florence for Saturday night's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white ball number shown, and is worth $1 million! Had the player purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize would have doubled to $2 million.

The numbers drawn on Saturday, October 25 were: 6, 10, 51, 54, and 57 - Powerball®: 12, and PowerPlay®: 2

According to a news release from the SC Lottery, over 10,700 players hold tickets for prizes from $4 to $1 million. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit: www.sceducationlottery.com

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.