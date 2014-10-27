Child rescued from house fire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A 10-year-old child was taken to an Augusta hospital after being entrapped during a fire at a home in Lake City Saturday morning.

According to Captain Ard with the Lake City Fire Department, firefighters got the call for a fire at a home on Westover Street at about 8:47 a.m., and were on scene within three minutes.

Firefighters rescued the child from the home, who was airlifted to an Augusta, Georgia burn center. The child received skin grafts on Sunday and is doing well, Captain Ard said.

Red Cross responded to help the displaced family. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

