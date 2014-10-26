Police focus on DUI arrests during Halloween events

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Thirteen DUI arrests were made across Horry County this weekend and Myrtle Beach Police put extra law enforcement out on the roads to ensure the safety of you at home.

Law enforcement groups stress that even one DUI arrest is one too many when it comes to the safety of you and your kids.

If you were on the road between 9 p.m. Friday and early Saturday morning, you may have driven past an intoxicated driver without knowing.

Laqueya Huggins, a local parent said, "That's scary, that really is. The only thing that I can do is encourage them to be safe and keep a close eye on their children."

Myrtle Beach Police says there are two sides of Halloween; the adult side and the kids' side. They wanted to be prepared to stop anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking.

"It's great that they have the extra officers out to help with that, and also I think that by trick-or-treating within the neighborhood you're going to lessen the risk because they're mostly going to be on the major highways," explained Cheryl Thompson, a local parent.

Halloween is supposed to be scary, but the dangers that come along with the holiday are very real.

Studies show the rate of children's deaths on Halloween increases about 50 percent more compared to an average day, so it's important they always have an adult with them.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are most at risk to being injured by a drunk driver. That's because they're the ones on the roads going door to door without parents and with distractions like friends and cell phones.

The extra police presence started to make sure there is a safe trick-or-treating environment for your kids. Some ways on how you can take your safety into your own hands on Halloween is to wear light or reflective clothing and make yourself visible when crossing the street.

