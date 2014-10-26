MB Police respond to Saturday morning shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An alleged shooting took place early Saturday morning.According to the police report provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a shooting incident took place on Blue Street in Myrtle Beach.At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, MBPD arrived to the crime scene in response to possible shots fired. Victim 1 was found near the area with a possible grazing type gunshot wound to the face. A short time later, officers found Victim 2 near the area of Robert Grissom Parkway, as stated by the report.EMS arrived and transported Victim 2 to Grand Strand Regional, There is no information on Victim 2's injuries or condition. Victim 1 was treated and released at the scene.There was no suspect information available and both victims appeared uncooperative with the investigation, according to the responding officer.If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.