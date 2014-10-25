Coastal Carolina rolls past Charleston Southern to stay unbeaten

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media Relations

CONWAY – John Israel caught three passes for 174 yards, including touchdowns of 74 and 51 yards, while De'Angelo Henderson rushed for 100-plus yards for the sixth time in eight games this season with three rushing touchdowns to lead #3/4 Coastal Carolina to a 43-22 Homecoming victory versus Charleston Southern in front of a record crowd of 10,194 Saturday evening at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big South while the Buccaneers drop to 5-3, 0-2.



In addition to the impressive games by Henderson and Israel, whose 174 receiving yards in the second-highest single game total in Coastal history, quarterback Alex Ross threw three touchdowns, completed 12-of-17 passes and had his ninth career game with at least 300 yards of total offense – passing for 276 yards and rushing for 55. It marked the eighth time he has totaled three passing touchdowns in a game – one shy of the Big South record.



The Chanticleers broke the game open with 22 straight points in the first 16 minutes of the second half en route to extending their Big South-leading home win streak to 12 games.



Charleston Southern had early success on its opening drive, but a Calvin Hollenhorst sack would force a CSU punt. Coastal, backed up on its 13 and facing 3rd-and-8, got out of the shadow of its goalposts as Ross connected with Israel for a season-long 49-yard completion. Ross then found Tyrell Blanks for 17 yards and Henderson gained 14 yards to the CSU six. Two plays later, Henderson capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run and Alex Catron tacked on the point after for an early 7-0 lead.



Undaunted, Charleston Southern took advantage of a Coastal Carolina penalty on its ensuing drive and Mike Holloway burst through the middle of the line and outran the defense for a 41-yard touchdown. The extra point was wide left to keep the score 7-6.



Coastal quickly answered as Devin Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards to the 40 yard line. Bruce Mapp made an impressive 23-yard catch to Buccaneer 41. Four plays later, Henderson found paydirt from 18 yards out to give the Chants a 14-6 advantage with 2:26 left in the first quarter.



The Buccaneers bounced back to answer again, driving 80 yards in 5:32. After a timeout, Daniel Croghan III converted a third down with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Colton Korn. CSU once again missed the point after and Coastal led 14-12 early in the second quarter.



Both defenses took control most of the second quarter. However, with 1:20 left after a CSU punt, Ross connected with Israel for a 74-yard touchdown to put the Chants up 21-12. The one-play, 11-second drive was the fifth-longest pass play in school history.



As the first half drew to a close, Coastal muffed a punt that Charleston Southern's Davion Anderson recovered with 21 seconds left before the break. Austin Brown hit Holloway for a 26-yard gain to set up a 25-yard David Kennedy field goal as time expired to make the score 21-15 at halftime.



To start the second half, a short kickoff and 11-yard return by A.J. Sattinger gave CCU the ball at its 47. On 3rd and 8, Ross threw a screen to Israel, who took advantage of two blocks and raced down the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown. Holder Austin Cain took the snap and hit the left edge to convert the 2-point play for a 29-15 lead. Cain is now 5-for-5 on 2-point attempts for his career, including four rushing.



After a pair of punts, the Chants turned up the tempo on offense, covering 70 yards in just 1:40. Ross had an 11-yard run, Thomas Pauciello caught a 24-yard pass and Henderson had an 11-yard run. Ross put CCU up 36-15 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Blanks.



As the fourth quarter began, Coastal pushed its advantage to 43-15 as Henderson converted a 4th-and-goal with a one-yard touchdown.



Each team punted once before Charleston Southern added the final score of the game with 56 seconds left on a 12-yard touchdown catch by Chris Theodore that capped a 95-yard drive.



Coastal totaled 486 total yards of offense against the Buccaneers' defense, which came into the game ranked 12th in the nation in total defense and 10th in scoring defense.



The Chants' defense, meanwhile, was led by Calvin Hollenhorst's seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Quinn Backus added 10 tackles, while Pernell Williams recorded seven.



Coastal returns to the road for the sixth time this season next Saturday as it travels to Boiling Springs, N.C. for a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Gardner-Webb.

