Two charged in Hartsville with possession of meth

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two people were arrested Friday after the Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on South Fifth Street in Hartsville.

Officers discovered an active meth lab located inside a vehicle.

Rhonda Brown, 47, and Kenneth Newsome Sr., 43, were both arrested and charged with possession of meth and manufacturing.

The vehicle was seized, along with .5 grams of meth and pseudoephedrine tablets, according to officials.

