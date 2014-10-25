Highway 90 reopens after gas leak

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) - Horry County Fire and Rescue confirms Highway 90 is now reopen after a gas leak closed the highway Saturday morning.

Fire crews tell WMBF News that around 9:45 a.m. work crews hit a gas line while removing trees.

Lt. Brian VanAernam said the southbound lanes of Highway 90 between Robert Edge Parkway and St. Joseph Road would be closed for a few hours.

