Spook-tacular events for the whole family this Halloween

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - This weekend the Grand Strand is pulling every trick out of the bag to get you in the Halloween spirit.

More than thirty spooky events across the Grand Strand are gearing up for you to visit by now and until Halloween.

One event is happening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and it's free. The Family Fun with Tricks and Treats is a unique type of trick or treat experience for all ages and will be open until 5 tonight.

Tune into WMBF News Weekend Today where reporter, Kristin Sanchez, will be live from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 7 a.m. to explain other Halloween events happening in our area. You can click here to get a complete list of all the events taking place this year for Halloween.

