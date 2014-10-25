Myrtle Beach police investigate armed robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An alleged armed robbery took place Friday night.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., Myrtle Beach police responded to a 911 hang up in the area of Robert Grissom Parkway and Oak Forest Lane, according to the police report.

Two officers were flagged down about a strong armed robbery that just occurred in the parking lot of the True Light Church.

The police report states that two victims and their kids were walking through the parking lot of Walmart towards the church when a male suspect wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes approached them. The suspect started talking to one of the victims, but the victims told the suspect to go away.

The suspect approached both victims with his hands in his pockets saying, “What are you going to do if I don't leave you alone?” as stated in the police report.

The victim started to call 911 when the suspect hit him with a black blunt object in his left forearm knocking the phone out of his hand. The suspect picked up the phone and started running east of Robert Grissom Parkway through the woods.

The victims started chasing after the suspect through the neighborhood in the area when the neighbors started calling out “Ditty” like it was the suspect's name, according to the report.

The suspect was able to get away.

If you have any information, call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1300.

