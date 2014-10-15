Christel Bell is a native of Houston, Texas. She is now proud to call Myrtle Beach/South Carolina home.

She was the former evening anchor and producer for our Raycom sister station KTRE in Lufkin, Texas.

Christel earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Houston. After graduating from college she began her career at KTRK 13 in Houston as a production assistant.

She has a passion for news. She fell in love with broadcast news as a child, her father was a custodian for a Houston television station and so she got a ‘behind the scenes' look at news at an early age. The joy and excitement was always there when she got to ‘tag along' with Dad at work.

Christel enjoys volunteering, especially donating her time to children and the community. She has won awards and recognition for her efforts in community service.

Christel is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

She enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Christel is recently married to her husband Stephen.

