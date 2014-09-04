End of the week forecast shows heat, humidity, afternoon rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heat, humidity, and afternoon rain chances are expected to continue over the next few days before we start to see more significant changes by the end of the weekend.

Much like the last few days, any evening showers and storms will quickly dissipate shortly after sunset.

We'll be left with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. High humidity could lead to a little fog in a few spots

More of the same is expected on both Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb to around 90 each day with just a few storms.

By Sunday, a cold front moves into the region accompanied by a much better chance of showers and storms. Rain chances will stay high into early next week

