High risk of rip currents along Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The risk of rip currents will be enhanced along the Grand Strand this week as Hurricane Cristobal pushes by the east coast.
Surf heights around four feet and a strong longshore current will support strong or numerous rip currents and people are advised to stay out of the water over the next several days. The risk will be further enhanced around low tide which will arrive at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
If you become caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service recommends the following:
