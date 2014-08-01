Flooding rains possible through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain looks likely over the weekend, with some localized flooding possible by Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until Sunday evening at 8 PM. A steady stream of tropical moisture and a stalled out frontal boundary will help to enhance the heavy rain threat this weekend.

The heaviest rain will likely occur closer to the Grand Strand, where many areas will receive up to 3" of rain. Some localized areas could approach 6" by the end of the weekend. Areas across the Pee Dee, especially closer to I-95, will generally see between 1" and 2" of rain.

Much of the area saw an abnormally wet July, and this will enhance the flood threat. Be alert to any flood warnings that may be issued this weekend and prepare for ponding on the roadways as the heavy rain moves in.

