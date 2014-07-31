Download the Free WMBF News App Now!

Download our NEW, FREE App. The best news updates. Weather on-the-go. Breaking news alerts. Videos. Share pictures and videos with us using your mobile.

The brand new WMBF News app now makes it even easier to find the stories and videos most important to you. Our new app features an intuitive design and more robust navigation, so you can find all of our news and features easily.

Tap here to download the WMBF News App for your iPhone or iPad

Tap here to download the WMBF News App for your Android device



Local news, wherever you go. Get the latest local, late-breaking news from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, no matter where you are. Read the latest in-depth reports from WMBF Investigates, find the latest crime stories from your area, and more.



Be the first to know with late-breaking news alerts. Whenever there is breaking news in our area, we'll alert you with a notification on your mobile device. We'll keep you in the know about severe weather, traffic problems, emergencies, and other late-breaking news.

Find out how to configure which alerts you'd like to receive here.



Watch WMBF News live, anywhere. Watch a live stream of WMBF News wherever you are, and watch all our WMBF News video whenever you want!



Get weather updates on the go. Whether you are getting ready for work or looking forward to the weekend, use our app for weather updates.



Click 'n Share. Use your mobile to quickly share your snapshots and videos with us!

Easier navigation. Our new app features new, easier-to-navigate menus, so you can explore our in-depth investigations, our special reports, and segments like Student Spotlight, Horry County's Most Wanted, and more.



Download our NEW, FREE App. The best news updates. Weather on-the-go. Breaking news. Videos. Now, you can share pictures and videos with us using your mobile. Plus, so much more. Download now.

Tap here to download the WMBF News App for your iPhone or iPad

Tap here to download the WMBF News App for your Android device

Other WMBF News Apps:

Download the WMBF First Alert Weather App for the latest forecast videos, street-level radar, severe weather alerts, and much more!

NEW: Add the WMBF News channel to your Roku device for live newscasts, local news, weather, sports, entertainment, and more!

NEW: Add the WMBF News skill to your Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot to hear the latest weather forecast from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team!