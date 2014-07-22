Tropical Depression #2 moving west across the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert weather team is tracking the second tropical system of the 2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Depression #2 had max winds of 35 mph with movement to the west at 17 mph. The system was located around 2,300 miles to the southeast of Myrtle Beach, SC.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm continuing to the west through the next several days. It is then expected to dissipate as it approaches the Caribbean.



Why? The open Atlantic is dominated by a large area of dry air at this time. Dry air helps to collapse the thunderstorms within the system and will ultimately destroy it as it pushes to the west.



It is possible it could redevelop later on but it looks unlikely at this point.

