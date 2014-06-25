Lake City man arrested for 2009 Murder

Kevin Burgess, 38, of Lake City shot one man during an altercation in 2009. (Source: Lake City Police)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A man was arrested for Murder Tuesday night from an incident that occurred in 2009, according to Lake City Police.

Kevin Burgess, 38, of Lake City, SC shot one man during an altercation.

Both victims asked Burgess to leave their location and he refused. Burgess then began to curse at both victims before he pulled out his pistol from his waistband, according to police reports.

One victim was taken to a hospital and died due to the gunshot wound shortly after the time of the incident.

Burgess was recently released from jail in Camden, SC for another crime.

