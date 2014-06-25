Conway Medical Center recognized as QUEST top performer

Photo Attached (L-R)- Susan DeVore (CEO of Premier), Jamie Latwaitis, Kassie Cumbie, Susan Agle, Chasity Garman, Jason Gerner (all from CMC) and Michael Alkire (COO of Premier). (Source: CMC)

CONWAY, SC –Conway Medical Center has been recognized by Premier, Inc. with the QUEST® Award for High-value Healthcare for delivering high-quality, cost effective healthcare.

Out of 330 who participated in the collaboration, CMC is one of only 18 hospitals in the county that received the award for achieving top performance in all six of the areas measured in Premier's QUEST collaborative, including harm, mortality, readmissions, costs, patient experience and evidence-based care.

Phil Clayton, President and CEO of Conway Medical Center stated, "At CMC we know how important high quality, safe, effective care is to our patients. We are proud to have achieved this top performance in QUEST as we continue down our path of improving patient outcomes."

