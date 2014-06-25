Meth lab found in Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that an active meth lab was located at the Hurl Rock Motel in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.

The active "one-pot" was constructed on the bed in room 306.

The floor was cleared and a search warrant was obtained.

Officers and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department cleared the room of the lab and made all components safe.

Three subjects were arrested from the motel room for trafficking and manufacturing meth, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

In total, 89 grams of meth were seized.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.