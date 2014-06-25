Woman wanted for financial transaction fraud - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the woman depicted in the photographs.

The woman is wanted in connection with multiple financial transaction card frauds that occurred at various Myrtle Beach stores on June 10. 

If you know the identity of the woman in the photographs, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department with reference case #14-013398, 14-013277, 14-013638, 14-013274, 14-013276, or 14-013273 by calling (843) 918-1300.

