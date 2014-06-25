Florence to host dedication of Roy Adams Breezeway

"Like" the City of Florence on Facebook facebook.com/cityofflorence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Florence will hold the dedication for the Roy Adams Breezeway Monday at noon in the Breezeway on 160 West Evans Street.

Roy Adams was the first Downtown Development Manager for the City of Florence and served in this capacity from 2002 until his untimely and sudden death in late 2005.

Adams assisted the Florence Downtown Development Corporation with the Pecan Festival, the development of the initial downtown revitalization strategies, the micro-loan program, and the organization of and coordination with the downtown merchants group.

