WFHS Football Coach carries new title as athletic director

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - West Florence High School named a new athletic director at its meeting June 12.

WFHS Football Coach Trey Woodberry now carries the title, after the school board accepted the recommendation.

Woodberry has served at WFHS for the past 10 years, since 2004.

He shall maintain his coaching duties and continue to serve both as head football coach as well as athletic director at West Florence.

Since the death of former Athletic Director Neville Files this year, Woodberry has been serving as interim Athletic Director.

