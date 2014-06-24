Report: July could be busiest month for Grand Strand businesses in years

Summer in the Grand Strand is off to a slow start, but business owners should be preparing for a fruitful summer. | Source: Conor McCue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Summer in the Grand Strand is off to a slow start, but business owners should be preparing for a fruitful summer.

Recent data from the Tourism Economy study done by Coastal Carolina University reveals hotel occupancy is down more than 5 percent, so far this season. Revenue is also down nearly 10 percent, but one local expert says that shouldn't worry anyone.

"Expect to see full restaurants, full gas stations, and full grocery stores throughout the month of July," said Taylor Damonte, Director of the Coastal Carolina study.

Damonte says this will be one of the busiest Julys in recent history. Reservation numbers are sky high and the data suggests people are staying in the area for longer periods of time. He says that leaves businesses with one responsibility.

"The challenge is to keep the level of quality up so that those people come back in the winter and shoulder seasons," Damonte said.

Damonte warns that big tourist destinations will be very crowded so plan ahead if you are looking to go anywhere.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.