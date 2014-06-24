Henegan wins runoff election for State House District 54 Democra - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Henegan wins runoff election for State House District 54 Democratic seat

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Patricia Henegan has won the runoff election for the State House District 54 Democratic seat, according to The Associated Press.

Henegan won 65 percent of the votes Tuesday night, while her opponent, Greg Ohanesian, trailed with 35 percent of the votes.

