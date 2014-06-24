Spearman wins GOP nomination for SC superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Molly Spearman is the Republican choice to be South Carolina education superintendent.
With 90 percent of precincts reporting, the director of the state Association of School Administrators led Sally Atwater with 57 percent of the vote. It was the first run for elected office for the widow of GOP strategist Lee Atwater.
Spearman spent the last decade advocating for the state's 3,600 K-12 administrators. But her career began in the classroom, as a music teacher for 18 years, then two years as an assistant principal. Her other roles include legislator, deputy superintendent and chief of staff at the state education agency.
Spearman had a slight lead over Atwater in the eight-way primary two weeks ago.
Atwater's interview with a conservative Greenville radio station dealt a blow to her runoff campaign.
