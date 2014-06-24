Thompson is Democratic nominee for superintendent

With over 80 percent of precincts reporting, Thompson is leading Sheila Gallagher with more than 60 percent of the vote. | Source: Tom Thompson 2014

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Tom Thompson is the Democratic nominee for South Carolina education superintendent.

With over 80 percent of precincts reporting, Thompson is leading Sheila Gallagher with more than 60 percent of the vote.

The former dean of graduate studies at South Carolina State University placed second in the four-way primary two weeks ago. Gallagher had attracted attention by advocating legalizing and taxing marijuana to raise money for schools.

But Thompson called it absurd to link buying marijuana to quality education.

The Chicago native started his career in 1970 as an inner-city high school math teacher. Thompson came to South Carolina in 1982 from Wisconsin to be the first black principal of Winnsboro High School in Fairfield County.

Thompson ran unsuccessfully for state superintendent in 2010.



