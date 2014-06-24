Grice wins Dillon Co. Council Dist. 7 Democratic Runoff

Grice received 524 votes Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county. | Source: Facebook

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Stevie Grice won the runoff election for the Dillon County Council District 7 Democratic Runoff Election Tuesday, defeating opponent incumbent Joe Johnson.

Grice received 524 votes Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results released by the county.

Grice and Johnson faced off in the runoff election after they both received the most votes in the June 10 Primary Election, but not the majority needed to secure a victory.

The results for the June 10 Primary Election were:

Joe Johnson – 287 votes – 33.84 percent

Stevie Grice – 149 votes – 17.57 percent

James Pee Wee Webster – 136 votes – 16.04 percent

Michael Cooper – 100 votes – 11.79 percent

Tom Rowland – 99 votes – 11.67 percent

Shawn Toad Bethea – 77 votes – 9.08 percent

